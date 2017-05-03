SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

It was the final regular season home game for Van Wert’s seniors, and they went out in style.

The Lady Cougars raced out to a 4-0 advantage in the first inning, and never relinquished the lead in Tuesday’s 11-3 win over Celina.

One of the seniors, Kateri Steinecker got things rolling in the first inning, with a two-run home run to left field. Later in the inning, senior Allie Hall was hit by a pitch and forced in a run with the bases loaded, then senior Allison Kennedy accounted for the fourth run, when she crossed home plate on Katlyn Coplin’s RBI single.

Van Wert (8-9, 4-5 WBL) added a run in the second inning, when a bases loaded wild pitch allowed Steinecker to score from third to make it 5-0.

Celina (5-12, 2-5 WBL) scored two runs in the third inning, but the Lady Cougars scored four more in the bottom of the fourth.

With the bases loaded, Dickson scored on an error, then Kennedy scored her second run on a bunt by Jaden Wagner. Senior Olivia Profit and Coplin also scored to increase Van Wert’s lead to 9-2.

The Lady Cougars used back to back bases loaded walks in the sixth to make it 11-2, and Celina scored one run in the top of the seventh.

Steinecker finished with three hits, including the opening inning home run and a double, and she earned the win on the mound, allowing Celina’s three runs on eight hits, while fanning three and walking three.

Dickson finished with three hits, while Kennedy, Profit and Coplin each had two.

Van Wert will visit Crestview today, with the game scheduled to start at 4:30.

Box score

Celina 002 000 1–3

Van Wert 410 402 x-11