HARROD – Derek Stout’s big day helped power Crestview past Allen East, 15-1 in five innings on Saturday.

In the season finale, Stout finished with three hits, including a double, and knocked in five runs for the Northwest Conference champion Knights. On the mound, Stout allowed six hits, struck out four and walked just one.

Payton Knittle finished with three RBI, and Jacob Painter drove in a pair of runs. Derek Biro had three hits, and scored four runs.

“(It was) a tremendous group of kids that competed for the Knights this year,” Crestview head coach Jim Wharton said. “Going undefeated in conference play while only giving up eight runs total speaks volumes to the depth of our pitching staff, and our defensive play this year.”

“I’m truly going to miss our nine seniors that have given so much to the Crestview baseball program by their effort, play and character,” Wharton added.

Crestview finished the season 15-5 (8-0 NWC).