Lee Kinstle GM Sales and Service on West Ervin Road will host a bloodmobile between the hours of 12:30 and 5:30 p.m. on Friday, May 19.

Area residents who are at least 17 years of age (16 with parental consent; advanced forms are available at the Red Cross Office 1220 E. Lincoln Highway), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds, and are in good general health may be eligible to donate blood.

Those wanting to donate should bring a positive form of identification (a donor card or a driver’s license). Call 800.733.2767 to schedule an appointment. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are encouraged.