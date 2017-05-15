Kim B. Snyder, 61, passed away Saturday evening at his Van Wert residence. He was born November 30, 1955, in Van Wert, a son of Hermie and Roxie (Routt) Snyder, who both preceded him in death.

Survivors include two sons, Justin L. Snyder of Van Wert and Trinity J. (Theresa) Snyder of Convoy; a daughter, Alexis H. Snyder of Florida; three grandchildren, Hailey, Trinity Jr., and Arianna; two sisters, Marcia Dangler and Jean Ann Kline; two half-sisters, Wanda Longwell and Marlene Crissinger; two half-brothers, Ronnie and Tommie Grieshaber.

A half-brother, Tony Grieshaber, also preceded him in death.

Mr. Snyder was retired from Decatur Fleetwood Industries after more than 25 years of employment.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 18, at Brickner Funeral Home in Van Wert.

Visitation is from 1-3 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: To the family.

Condolences may be expressed at www.bricknerfuneralhome.com or emailed to bricknerfuneralhome@bright.net.