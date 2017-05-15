topamax recall


The Van Wert County Courthouse

Monday, May. 15, 2017

Kim B. Snyder, 61, passed away Saturday evening at his Van Wert residence. He was born November 30, 1955, in Van Wert, a son of Hermie and Roxie (Routt) Snyder, who both preceded him in death.

Survivors include two sons, Justin L. Snyder of Van Wert and Trinity J. (Theresa) Snyder of Convoy; a daughter, Alexis H. Snyder of Florida; three grandchildren, Hailey, Trinity Jr., and Arianna; two sisters, Marcia Dangler and Jean Ann Kline; two half-sisters, Wanda Longwell and Marlene Crissinger; two half-brothers, Ronnie and Tommie Grieshaber.

A half-brother, Tony Grieshaber, also preceded him in death.

Mr. Snyder was retired from Decatur Fleetwood Industries after more than 25 years of employment.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 18, at Brickner Funeral Home in Van Wert.

Visitation is from 1-3 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: To the family.

Condolences may be expressed at www.bricknerfuneralhome.com or emailed to bricknerfuneralhome@bright.net.

POSTED: 05/15/17 at 6:56 am. FILED UNDER: Obituaries