Kenneth R. Warnecke

Kenneth R. “Kenny” Warnecke, 53, of rural Spencerville, passed away peacefully at St. Rita’s Medical Center in Lima with his family at his side. He had falledn in his home a week earlier.

He was born July 10, 1963, in Lima, a son of Carl H. and Norma C. Reindel Warnecke, who both preceded him in death.

Surviving are five siblings, Ronald (Dianna Fisher) Warnecke of Wapakoneta, James (Patricia) Warnecke of Spencerville, Robert (Marie) Warnecke of Ottoville, Lois (Steven) Hemker of Landeck, and Larry (Mary Ann) Warnecke of Delphos; his special friend, Tanya Galloway of Lima; his sister-in-law, Alice Warnecke of Delphos; many nieces and nephews; and aunts and uncles Melvin and Jane Reindel of Middle Point, Eileen Holdgreve of Delphos, and Melvin and Barbara Warnecke of Tennessee.

A brother, Wayne Warnecke; one sister-in-law, Phyllis Warnecke; and a nephew, Andy Warnecke, also preceded him in death.

Kenny was a 1982 graduate of Spencerville High School. He was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, where he had been an usher; a past president of the Spencerville Lions Club and its Cheer Club; a member of the Catholic Order of Foresters, Landeck Court 76; and the Spencerville Community Samaritans. He was a dedicated Spencerville Bearcat fan and helped with the Spencerville Food Pantry.

He had worked at Marimor Industries in Lima.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 10, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Spencerville. Burial will follow in Spencerville Cemetery.

Visitation is from 2-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, at Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home in Spencerville, where a Catholic Order of Foresters service will be held at 7:45 that evening, with a Lions Club service to follow.

Preferred memorials: St. Patrick Renovation Fund or to the Spencerville Athletic Boosters.

Condolences may be expressed at www.tbayliff@woh.rr.com.