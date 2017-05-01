Julia Ann Rodenbeck, cherished mother, sister, stepdaughter, aunt, and cousin, passed away Saturday, April 29, 2017. She was 57 years old.

Julia is survived by her son, Jesse Lee Rodenbeck; one sister, Kathelena Burns (husband Daniel, son Matthew); her stepmother, Pamela Murnane; stepbrothers Lucas and Chandler Conley; an uncle, Daniel Benya (wife Charlotte); grandmother, Spasija Benya; and special cousins, Gretchen Butler (husband Robert), Amy Deahl Greenlaw (husband Robert, children, Brian, Dana, and Jason), and Ben Deahl (wife Jacqueline, daughters Claire and Emily.

Her mother, Helen Christoff Benya, and father, John Benya, preceded her in death.

Julia was employed as a health advocate for 12 years with the company Health Advocate, headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. She worked remotely for the last eight years in Van Wert.

The family would like to thank all our friends for their love and support during this time, especially Julia’s good friend Jim Sweeney, Pam Murnane, and Chandler Conley.

A memorial service will be conducted at 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 3, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert.

Visitation is from 3-4 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: In lieu of flowers, please consider sending a donation to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), Van Wert County Humane Society, or local animal shelter.

