Van Wert independent news

Bond and probation violations were the order of business during a light day Wednesday in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

County Probate-Juvenile Court Judge Kevin Taylor presided over the three cases heard on Wednesday, including a bond violation hearing for Megan Gillette, 26, of Van Wert.

Gillette admitted to violating her bond by failing to report to probation. Judge Taylor revoked her bond and set a $10,000 cash bond instead.

Two probation violation cases were also heard Wednesday.

Logan Linton, 24, of Van Wert, admitted to violating his probation by failing to report a contact with a law enforcement officer and by failing to report to probation. He was resentenced to three years of community control and must spend an additional 60 days in jail, with work release.

Tausha Walsh, 44, of Van Wert, admitted to violating her probation by failing a drug test and lying to her probation officer. She was sentenced to three years of community control, including 60 days in jail, with work release, and must undergo a substance abuse assessment and any treatment recommended.