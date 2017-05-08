VW independent/submitted information

The 56th annual Van Wert County Jubilee Flower Show will be held Saturday and Sunday, June 3-4, at Wassenberg Art Center, 214 S. Washington St. in Van Wert (former Van Wert Armory).

The flower show will be held in conjunction with Peony Festival weekend. Flowers may be viewed on Saturday from 1-5 p.m. and Sunday from 1-4 p.m. Admission to the flower show is free.

Entries will be accepted June 3 from 8 to 10:30 a.m. Entries will be received through the back door (east side) of Wassenberg Art Center, where there is ample parking for those dropping off flowers. This is a juried show and judging will begin promptly at 11 Saturday morning.

There will be two divisions for the show: horticulture and artistic design, and entries are open to the public. Those entering the contest do not need to be a resident of Van Wert County or a member of a garden club. Books and entry forms are available at the Main Street Van Wert/Van Wert Area Convention & Visitors Bureau office or at Wassenberg the morning of the show. There is no entry fee.

Take notice of the invitational on display at the show. This is interpreting a painting through a flower design, using principles and elements of design and fresh materials.

Club members will have a sales table with plants and garden related items for sale during the show at very reasonable prices. Cookies and punch will be served during the open hours.

The show is sponsored by Evergreen Garden Club, Gardeners of Van Wert County, and Wren Garden Club, which invite the public to enjoy the show’s flower displays from local gardens.

For more information, call Linda at 419.238.2744.