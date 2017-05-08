Submitted information

The date for livestock identification and weigh-in has been announced. Those who have questions may contact the Ohio State University Extension Office at 419.238.1214.

The sheep, goat, and dairy feeder weigh-in for 2017 Van Wert County Junior Fair exhibitors will be Saturday, June 3, at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds.

Dairy feeders will weigh in at the Beef Barn and sheep and goats will weigh at the Hog Barn. Animals will weigh in from 8-10:30 a.m. Exhibitors do not have to be present with their animal to identify it and weigh in, but the animal must attend weigh-in to be eligible to participate in the Junior Fair.

Dairy feeders:

Those bringing dairy feeders should park on the east side of the Beef Barn and wait to be identified before getting in line for weigh-in. If conditions are too wet, trailers will be parked on paths.

Goats and sheep:

Those coming from the south should come to the east side of the Hog Barn to unload. Note that animals must have scrapies identification in the form of tags or tattoos. Those who do not have this identification, should check with the breeder first. Those who are breeders should contact the Extension Office for details on what to do.

Hog tag pick-up:

Identification tags and instructions will be available from 8-10:30 a.m. at the Junior Fair Board office on the south end of the fairgrounds, next to the Farm Focus Arena. Instructions on submitting tags will be included with exhibitor packets, and final deadline for submitting information is Friday, June 16. No hogs should be brought to the fairgrounds at this time.

For more information, call the Extension office at the above number or by email Heather Gottke at gottke.4@osu.edu.