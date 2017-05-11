VW independent/submitted information

Those traveling down South Washington Street over the past few months may have seen work being done to the Junior Fair Building on the Van Wert County Fairgrounds.

A multiphase remodeling project began in November 2016 with the replacement of the building’s roof. A second phase has involved renovation of the building’s interior. Removal of a drop ceiling in the building unveiled a rustic industrial beam structure that gives the building an open feel, while the most dramatic change is the removal of the previously existing stage area.

Central air-conditioning will be installed in the building so it can be used for wedding receptions and other events in the summer, making it one of the largest air-conditioned rental venues in the county.

Funding for the project was provided by the John D. and Nellie S. Ault Memorial Fund, an endowment that supports farming as a way of life, which is administered by The Van Wert County Foundation.

“VWCF is honored to carry out the wishes of The Ault Memorial Fund in support of local agriculture and improving Van Wert County,” said Foundation Executive Secretary Seth Baker. “We are proud to work with the Van Wert Ag Society to make a collective impact on the fairgrounds through these improvements.”

Additional funding for the project came from a portion of the proceeds of a reverse raffle held in March and a matching grant from the Ohio Department of Agriculture, with local matching funds from Farm Focus Inc. and the Van Wert County Board of Commissioners.

Fair Board directors, auxiliary, and a number of volunteers have already put in countless hours on the project, with many more to come. The project is expected to be completed in early June.