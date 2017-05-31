Joan B. “Joanie” Ketcham, 79, of Delphos, passed away Tuesday, May 30, 2017, at Vancrest Healthcare Center in Delphos.

She was born April 6, 1938, in Ottawa, the daughter of David and Ruth (Johantgen) Good, who both preceded her in death. On June 21, 1968, she married Lloyd Ketcham, who died July 8, 1994.

Survivors include two sons, Richard (Shannon) Ketcham of Lima and David (Dianna) Ketcham of Colorado; a daughter, Donna (Chuck) German of Delphos; one stepson, Dwayne Ketcham of Kalida; a stepdaughter, Lora (Donald) Barrett of Tennessee; 12 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

A grandson, Nathan Ledford; one brother, Ron Garber; and a daughter-in-law, Annie Ketcham, also preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Sunday, June 4, at Harter and Schier Funeral Home in Delphos, with Father Charles Obinwa officiating. Burial will follow in Walnut Grove Cemetery in Delphos.

Visitation is from 6-8 p.m. Friday, June 2; 2-8 p.m. Saturday, June 3; and an hour prior to services Monday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Donor’s choice.

