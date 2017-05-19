Submitted information

The Van Wert County Humane Society will be hosting a comedy club event Friday, May 26, at Wassenberg Art Center, 214 S. Washington St. in Van Wert.

Doors will open at 6:30 that evening, and there will be appetizers provided by the Black Angus on Main from 7-8 p.m. The show begins at 8. Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the door, with content suitable for all ages.

Three nationally known comedians who have performed in HBO specials will entertain during the event. All proceeds to go to the Van Wert County Humane Shelter Expansion Project. Tickets will be available at the Animal Shelter or through a VWCHS volunteer.