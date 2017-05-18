VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert County Hospital officials said Friday the hospital will soon begin construction of a sizable outpatient and ambulatory center on the north side of Van Wert. Construction is expected to begin in late summer of 2017 and be completed by early summer 2018.

The new facility will allow the hospital to continue to meet the healthcare needs of the northwest Ohio region and ensures residents have access to the highest quality of care.

The new facility, Van Wert Health North, will be conveniently located at Towne Center, directly east of Goodwill Industries International Inc. The nearly 19,000-square-foot facility will give patients access to a walk-in clinic, family medicine, physical medicine and rehabilitation, occupational health, a specialist clinic, laboratory, and imaging services, which will include open MRI, CT scan, and X-ray capabilities.

“Access to high-quality health care services is a crucial aspect of a thriving community,” said Gary Clay, chairman of the hospital’s Board of Trustees. “The facility will combine the exceptional level of care and dedicated staff with the latest innovations and advancements in healthcare.

“This new state-of-the-art facility will truly strengthen our community and help people and families to live healthier lives,” Clay added.

Van Wert Health North will have the region’s largest open MRI with a 1.2-tesla advanced high-field magnet, which is the strongest open air scanner available.

“This is excellent news for patients and their families because it provides a more comfortable setting for patients,” said Jim Pope, VWCH president and CEO. “The open MRI does not have a tube, so patients will be able to see on all sides, which eliminates that ‘closed-in’ claustrophobic feeling that some people experience in a closed scanner.”

The open MRI will also have the ability to accommodate patients weighing up to 600 pounds.

The walk-in clinic will help people with medical issues that aren’t quite an emergency, but need to be seen that day, such as abdominal pain, allergies/allergic reactions, animal bites, asthma, bladder infections, ear infection, strep throat, strains and sprains, and other non-emergency medical issues.

“We wanted to provide patients with convenient hours to ensure families get the care they deserve when they need it,” said Pope.

The walk-in clinic will function as an extension of a patient’s own primary care provider, whether the patient lives in the community or is visiting from another part of the country.

“This is a milestone day for Van Wert County,” said Van Wert Mayor Jerry Mazur. “Van Wert County Hospital’s commitment to the community has been unwavering and this exciting project will provide greater access to healthcare for families in our county.

“I’m thrilled this project will also strengthen our local economy by creating good-paying jobs for several area residents,” the mayor added.

Van Wert Health North will be part of Van Wert County Hospital. The outpatient and ambulatory center is being designed from the ground up by Design Collaborative Inc.