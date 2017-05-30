Van Wert independent sports

PIQUA — Van Wert High School’s Brandon Hernandez has advanced to this week’s Track and Field State Tournament, and will compete in the Division II 300 meter hurdles.

Hernandez punched his ticket to Columbus, by placing fourth with a time of 40.67 seconds, during Saturday’s regionals at Piqua High School.

He’ll join fellow Cougars Tabatha Saam and Austin Clay. Saam will compete in the shot put, while Clay advanced in discus.

Van Wert’s Blake Henry placed sixth at regionals, with a high jump of 6-2, and Dylan Lautzenheiser also placed sixth in the 800 meter run, with a time of 1:59.10.

Lady Cougar Megan Braun placed sixth at Saturday’s long jump regional final (17-00.50).

The 4 x 200 meter relay team of Braun, Caylee Phillips, Cassidy Meyers and Nicole Clay finished eighth, with a time of 1:48.71. The same team finished sixth in the 4 x 400 meter run (4:07.86).