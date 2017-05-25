Submitted information

In the wake of flooding and other high-water issues caused by the high amounts of rain the county saw overnight Wednesday, the Van Wert County Health Department is providing the following information on water and food safety and floodwater cleanup:

Water Safety

Only use water from a safe source for drinking and washing or preparing food.

Use bottled water that has not been exposed to flood waters, if it is available.

Those who don’t have bottled water should boil or disinfect water to make it safe (see steps below).

For those have a well that has been flooded, the water should be tested and disinfected after flood waters recede. Those who suspect a well may be contaminated should contact the Van Wert County Health Department at 419.238.0808, extension 105.

Flood Water Cleanup

Keep children and pets out of the affected area until cleanup has been completed.

Wear rubber boots, rubber gloves, and goggles during cleanup of affected area.

Remove and discard items that cannot be washed and disinfected (such as, mattresses, carpeting, carpet padding, rugs, upholstered furniture, cosmetics, stuffed animals, baby toys, pillows, foam-rubber items, books, wall coverings, and most paper products).

Remove and discard drywall and insulation that has been contaminated with sewage or flood waters.

Thoroughly clean all hard surfaces (such as flooring, concrete, molding, wood and metal furniture, countertops, appliances, sinks, and other plumbing fixtures) with hot water and laundry or dish detergent.

Help the drying process by using fans, air conditioning units, and dehumidifiers.

After completing the cleanup, wash hands with soap and warm water. Use water that has been boiled for 1 minute (allow the water to cool before washing hands).

Wash all clothes worn during the cleanup in hot water and detergent. These clothes should be washed separately from uncontaminated clothes and linens.

Food Safety

Do not eat any food that may have come into contact with flood water.

Discard any food and beverage that is not in a waterproof container if there is any chance that it has come into contact with flood water.

Food containers that are waterproof include undamaged, commercially prepared foods in all-metal cans and “retort pouches” (like flexible, shelf-stable juice or seafood pouches).

Food containers that are not waterproof include those with screw-caps, snap lids, pull tops, and crimped caps.

Also discard cardboard juice/milk/baby formula boxes and home canned foods if they have come in contact with flood water, because they cannot be effectively cleaned and sanitized.

Discard any food in damaged cans. Damaged cans are those with swelling, leakage, punctures, holes, fractures, extensive deep rusting, or crushing/denting that is severe enough to prevent normal stacking or opening with a manual, wheel-type can opener.

Thoroughly wash metal pans, ceramic dishes, and utensils (including can openers) with soap and water, using hot water if available. Rinse and then sanitize them by boiling in clean water or immersing them for 15 minutes in a solution of 1 tablespoon of unscented, liquid chlorine bleach per gallon of drinking water (or the cleanest, clearest water available).

Thoroughly wash countertops with soap and water, using hot water if available. Rinse and then sanitize by applying a solution of 1 tablespoon of unscented, liquid chlorine bleach per gallon of drinking water. Allow to air dry.

For more information, contact the Van Wert County Health Department at the above number or visit www.cdc.gov/disasters/floods/index.html.