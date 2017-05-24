Harvey J. Stoller, 67, of rural Van Wert, died peacefully surrounded by his family on Wednesday, May 24, 2017, at Hearth & Home in Van Wert, where he had been fighting Lewy Body Dementia for the last several years.

He was born May 31, 1949, the son of Dave and Irene (Kuntz) Stoller, who both preceded him in death. On May 26, 1979, he married Susie (Scott) Stoller, who survives in Van Wert.

Other survivors include two sons, Zach (Heather) Stoller of Worthington and Nick (Chrissy) Stoller of Cincinnati; a brother, Clark (Mary) Stoller of Van Wert; four sisters, Linda Honegger of Rhinelander, Wisconsin, Portia (Bob) Witherow of Convoy, Bonnie (Tom) Evans of Venedocia, and Betty (Gaylord) Dotterer of Mansfield; and two grandchildren, Olivia and Graylie.

Harvey was the former general manager and co-owner of Honda of Van Wert. He attended Latty Apostolic Christian Church.

Harvey had a passion for motorcycles and had ridden in almost every state. He was a veteran of the United States Army and enjoyed reading, woodworking, water skiing, and loved spending time with his family.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 27, at Latty Apostolic Christian Church, with church clergy officiating. Graveside services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Visitation is from 2-8 p.m. Friday, May 26, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert and an hour prior to services Saturday at the church.

Preferred memorials: In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in memory of Harvey to the Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Road SW, Lilburn, GA 30047 or at www.ibda.org.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.