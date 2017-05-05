SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

There is no doubt that Western Buckeye League baseball is held in high regard by coaches around the state of Ohio.

The proof is the fact that exactly half of WBL teams are ranked, in this week’s statewide Ohio High School Baseball Coaches Association (OHSBCA) poll.

In Division II, the league leading Wapakoneta Redskins (17-2, 8-0 WBL) are ranked 2nd, trailing only Plain City Jonathan Alder. The Celina Bulldogs (15-5, 6-2 WBL) are ranked No. 11, the Van Wert Cougars (15-5, 3-4 WBL) are No. 13, and the Defiance Bulldogs (12-7, 4-2 WBL) are tied with Bellevue for No. 20.

In Division III, the Ottawa-Glandorf Titans (15-6, 5-4 WBL), are ranked 9th.

Van Wert head coach Charlie Witten believes there are several factors that go into those weekly rankings.

“The baseball players we have in the Western Buckeye League are some of the best in the state,” Witten explained. “At Van Wert, we have been fortunate over the last two years to produce five players that are currently or will play baseball at the collegiate level.”

Witten added that Western Buckeye League coaches are top notch, and he said past success is a factor in the rankings.

“Defiance has won a state championship three of the last four years, including one year which they were not the league champion,” Witten said. “In addition to that, in two of the last three years, nine of the 10 Western Buckeye League schools have posted double digit wins.”

Three other area teams are state ranked in Division III: Fairview is 8th, Coldwater is 10th, and Lima Central Catholic is 15th, while three other area schools are ranked in Division IV. That list includes Minster and Fort Recovery (10th and 11th), and Delphos St. John’s (tied for No.19 with Troy Christian and Strasburg Franklin).