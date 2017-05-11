Calvary Preschool is holding its final program after 50 years of existence. The program will begin at 6 p.m. this Sunday, May 14, at Calvary Evangelical Church, 10686 Van Wert-Decatur Road. This year’s theme is “The Fruit of the Spirit”. Classes will present songs related to that theme, and each class will present a poem relating to Mother’s Day. Certificates of attendance will be presented to Issa Ickes’ 3-year-olds class, while 4-year-olds will receive certificates of completion from teacher Julie Stewart. Vicki Chavarria’s Pre-K Plus class will receive diplomas. Calvary Preschool Administrator Marilyn Agler invites the community to attend this final presentation. Here Calvary Senior Pastor Clark Williman poses with Preschool children. (photo submitted)