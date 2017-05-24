Submitted information

Farm Focus Inc. was founded in 1974 in order to promote agriculture in Van Wert County and the surrounding area. It is their continued mission to assist Van Wert County students through a scholarship program that will enable them to pursue a degree in an agricultural related field.

Congratulations to the 2017 scholarship recipients:

Tara Vorst of Middle Point, daughter of Chris and Sandy Vorst, is a junior at The Ohio State University majoring in food science.

Macala Ashbaugh, a recent Lincolnview graduate, is the daughter of Rick and Dianna Ashbaugh. She will be attending Dordt College in Sioux Center, Iowa, majoring in agriculture education and ag business.

McKenzie Davis, another recent Lincolnview graduate, is the daughter of Scott and Amber Davis. She will be attending Ohio State University majoring in agribusiness

Joel Germann, the son of Doug and Marcia Germann, is a Crestview graduate who will be attending the University of Alabama with a focus on microbiology.