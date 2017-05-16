Submitted information

Van Wert Lodge 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, again assisted the Van Wert City-County DARE program with its annual DARE graduation party held this past Friday evening at the YMCA.

A total of 295 boys and girls from Van Wert County schools converged on the local YMCA to enjoy a fun-filled evening. The students hand the opportunity to play basketball, swim, dance, and visit and socialize with their classmates.

Members of Van Wert Elks Lodge were busy grilling hamburgers and hot dogs to feed the hungry boys and girls, while the kids also enjoyed ice cream at the end. The local Elks Lodge provides the food and drinks for the local event each year and prepares the food for the hungry youngsters.

The funding comes to the local lodge from the Elks National Foundation in the form of a Promise Grant. These grants are available to local lodges that want to sponsor any type of drug and alcohol free event in the community. The Elks are proud to be able to assist with this great event for the kids.