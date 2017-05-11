Submitted information

Last Saturday’s Van Wert Elks Lodge 1197 Soccer Shoot that was postponed due to wet conditions has been rescheduled for this Saturday.

Registration will begin at 10:00 a.m. at the Elks Lodge, 1197 Elks Drive, and the shoot will begin thirty minutes later.

The Soccer Shoot is open to boys and girls in four different age groups: 7 and under; 8 and 9 years; 10-11 years and 12-13 years. Each contestant will kick 15 shots at the goal.

Participants can wear their jerseys or shirts of choice, pants or shorts, and appropriate footwear. Shin guards and protective gear are not necessary, but may be worn.

The winners of the local contest will compete at the Northwest District Soccer Shoot in Findlay on June 3. District winners will advance to the State Contest in Coshocton July 29.

District winners who advance to the state competition will have overnight lodging provided for them and their immediate families by the Ohio Elks Association.