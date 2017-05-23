Submitted information

The Veterans Committee of Van Wert Lodge 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks recently made an additional $500 donation towards the renovation of the Military War Album Chapel which is located next to the Van Wert County Courthouse.

In 1944, then Sheriff Roy Shaffer had a collection of pictures of local Veterans that were serving their country, and it was then decided the pictures could be best displayed in a centrally located building open to the public. The frame was constructed at the Marsh Foundation and was then erected at the site it now stands, beside the County Courthouse. By the end of August 1944 over a thousand pictures were collected for the display. The pictures were displayed at the Van Wert County Fair that year prior to being placed in the new building.

Over the years more pictures have been added to the display and it reached its capacity around 2007.

With the addition to the building, all the pictures have been removed and have been reproduced so they are all the same size. The pictures are displayed in an alphabetical order.

The Van Wert County Veterans Service Office had some of the funds for this project from previous donations, but are relying on additional donations to complete the project.

The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks has a motto, “As long as there are veterans, the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks will never forget them”. It is with this motto in mind that the Van Wert Elks Lodge contributes to this very worthwhile cause.