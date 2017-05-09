Submitted information

COLUMBUS — Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) thanked Ohioans on Monday for properly disposing of an estimated 16.6 tons (33,261 pounds) of unneeded, unwanted, or expired prescription drugs during the most recent National Prescription Drug Take Back Day held April 29.

The DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Initiative provides a safe, convenient, and responsible means of prescription drug disposal. Unused prescription drugs in homes create a public health and safety concern because the medications can be accidentally ingested, stolen, misused, and abused.

“Tens of thousands of pills will never have the chance to be abused or misused because people throughout Ohio participated in Take Back Day,” said Attorney General DeWine. “When Ohioans properly dispose of their unneeded medications, they are playing a very important role in the fight against addiction.”

“By working together as citizens and law enforcement officials alike, we were able to make this Take Back event an overwhelming success as we minimized the number of unwanted prescription medications available to be misused and abused,” said DEA Assistant Special Agent in Charge Michael Bulgrin. “We want to thank every resident in Ohio and our Ohio law enforcement partners who took the time to come together and make this program successful.”

Those who are still in possession of unneeded prescription drugs can drop them off at one of several prescription drug drop box locations across the state. A list of locations of prescription drug drop boxes provided by the Attorney General’s Office, Ohio Department of Health, and Drug Free Action Alliance is available on the Ohio Attorney General’s website.