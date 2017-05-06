DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Deputies and corrections officers from the Van Wert, Paulding, and Mercer County Sheriff’s Offices had the chance to learn how to better deal with people suffering from mental health issues during a weeklong training session held at Willow Bend Country Club.

Van Wert County Sheriff Thomas M. Riggenbach said the crisis intervention training provided officers with skills to help them better deal with people who have mental health issues and are in crisis.

“Many times, we deal with that crisis on the road, come in contact with it,” Sheriff Riggenbach said. “To have training that gives deputies another tool to be able to de-escalate and resolve a situation safely for the individual, and for the deputies that are there, is very valuable.”

The sheriff said that corrections officers also need the training, because those suffering from mental health issues are often arrested, making it necessary for jail staff to know how to handle mental health issues in an intake situation or later in an inmate’s incarceration.

“It’s not uncommon that sometimes people in jail go through a crisis mental health situation while they’re incarcerated,” Sheriff Riggenbach added.

The training, which included live enactments that provided real-life situations and how to handle them, gave participants information on how to read individuals’ body language and speech to assess what type of mental health symptoms they might have, as well as how to ask questions in a calm tone of voice and non-threatening body posture to help defuse and peacefully resolve a situation.

Sheriff Riggenbach said mental health situations often last a long time, so patience is also needed to resolve a situation.

“They’re not usually over in a few minutes,” he noted.

Training was provided by staff members of the Tri County Alcohol, Drug Addiction, and Mental Health Services (ADAMHS) Board.

Sheriff Riggenbach said this was the fourth year for the training, which had been held at the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office prior to this year. However, with Paulding County Sheriff Jason Landers reopening that county’s jail facility, and his wish to have his officers participate in the sessions, training was moved to Van Wert County to provide a more central location.