The annual Van Wert City-County DARE Summer Camp is quickly approaching. Students in fifth- and sixth grades during the 2016-17 school year are eligible to attend the camp.

Van Wert City DARE Officer Greg Blackmore and County DARE Officer Mike Biberstine host a three-day summer camp at the S.F. Goedde Building, 205 W. Crawford St. in Van Wert.

Dates for the DARE Summer Camp are June 13-15, and activities include bowling, swimming, inflatables, a rock wall, crafts, tie dying, team competitions, dancing, making homemade ice cream, and much more.

The camp runs from 8:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. each day. Cost of the camp is $20 per person, and students must have signed registration and waiver forms to attend the DARE camp.

Forms can be picked up at the Van Wert Police Department in the Municipal Building, 515 E. Main St., or Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office, 113 N. Market St.

For more information, call Deputy Biberstine at 419.238.3866.