Danny R. Klausing, 66, of Van Wert, passed away at 6:15 a.m. Thursday, May 11, 2017, at his residence.

He was born April 4, 1951, in Van Wert, the son of Clarence E. and Viola Mae (Campbell) Klausing, who both preceded him in death. He married Kelly (Kreischer) Klausing, who survives in Van Wert.

Other survivors include five children, Frank Loschke of Kansas City, Missouri, Les (Ginger) Klausing of Thomasville, North Carolina, Dusty (Ashley) Klausing of Taylors, North Carolina, Derek (Stephanie) Klausing of Land-O-Lakes, Florida, and Danielle (Bradley) Barker of Antwerp; his mother- and stepfather-in-law, Mauvette and Ralph Collins of Van Wert; a brother, Robert E. Klausing of Van Wert; three brothers-in-law, Trent (Chrissy) Kreischer of Convoy, Jared (Mandy) Collins of Van Wert, and Scott (Elaine) Collins of Grover Hill; one sister, Linda Mitchell of Van Wert; three sisters-in-law, Mary (Pat Jutte) Wreede of Venedocia, Joy (Jeff) Marshall of Brown County, Indiana, and Cathy (John) Donnelly of Van Wert; 10 grandchildren, Keely Sentell, Emmitt Klausing, Liam Klausing, Noah Klausing, Dakota Klausing, Quentin Klausing, Abel Klausing, Gage Barker, Mallory Barker, and Zachary Barker; many nieces and nephews; and his dogs, Misty and Axel.

His father- and stepmother-in-law, Larry and Karen Kreischer, also preceded him in death.

Danny was a retired machine operator at Greif Brothers in Van Wert. He was a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Van Wert.

He enjoyed playing with his grandkids, taking care of his swimming pool, his friends, NASCAR, golf, and football.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 20, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert. Immediately following the ceremony, there will be a celebration of life gathering at Dan and Kelly’s residence.

Visitation is from 10-11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Community Health Professionals-Hospice or Goshen Care House.

