Van Wert independent sports

Seven Crestview Knights, and four Lincolnview Lancers earned all-Northwest Conference honors, in balloting done by NWC baseball coaches for the 2017 baseball season.

Crestview’s Spencer Rolsten was named to the first team, along with Caden Hurless and Tanner Crowle. Jacob Painter was named to the second team, and Zechariah Simerman, Dylan Hicks and Brant Richardson earned honorable mention.

Crestview coach Jim Wharton was named named NWC Coach of the Year.

The Knights (15-5, 8-0) finished as outright conference champions.

Lincolnview’s Chayten Overholt was named to the NWC first team, while Gavin Carter and Jayden Youtsey earned second team honors. Sam Myers is listed as honorable mention.

First Team

Jake Meyer – Spencerville (Player of the Year)

Spencer Rolsten – Crestview (Runner-up to Player of the Year)

Jace Stockwell – Delphos Jefferson

Brady Becker – Spencerville

Caden Hurless – Crestview

Brent Wilson – Allen East

Reid Stechschulte – Columbus Grove

Chayten Overholt – Lincolnview

Tanner Crowle – Crestview

James Mourey – Paulding

Brandan Herron – Delphos Jefferson

Second Team

Thad Ringwald – Spencerville

Dakota Bricker – Bluffton

Lupe Martinez – Paulding

Nick Woods – Columbus Grove

Jacob Painter – Crestview

Gavin Carter – Lincolnview

Matt Bowden – Bluffton

Tyler Shrider – Delphos Jefferson

Jayden Youtsey – Lincolnview

Brady Nolan – Spencerville

Honorable Mention

Reid Spencer – Allen East

Damon Blair – Spencerville

Seth Evans – Ada

Aaron Everhart – Ada

Brett Mahlie – Delphos Jefferson

Cameron Doster – Paulding

Zechariah Simerman – Crestview

Dylan Hicks – Crestview

Sam Myers – Lincolnview

Ben Ramirez – Columbus Grove

Brant Richardson – Crestview

Ryan Snyder – Allen East