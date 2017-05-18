C’view, L’view baseball players honored
Van Wert independent sports
Seven Crestview Knights, and four Lincolnview Lancers earned all-Northwest Conference honors, in balloting done by NWC baseball coaches for the 2017 baseball season.
Crestview’s Spencer Rolsten was named to the first team, along with Caden Hurless and Tanner Crowle. Jacob Painter was named to the second team, and Zechariah Simerman, Dylan Hicks and Brant Richardson earned honorable mention.
Crestview coach Jim Wharton was named named NWC Coach of the Year.
The Knights (15-5, 8-0) finished as outright conference champions.
Lincolnview’s Chayten Overholt was named to the NWC first team, while Gavin Carter and Jayden Youtsey earned second team honors. Sam Myers is listed as honorable mention.
First Team
Jake Meyer – Spencerville (Player of the Year)
Spencer Rolsten – Crestview (Runner-up to Player of the Year)
Jace Stockwell – Delphos Jefferson
Brady Becker – Spencerville
Caden Hurless – Crestview
Brent Wilson – Allen East
Reid Stechschulte – Columbus Grove
Chayten Overholt – Lincolnview
Tanner Crowle – Crestview
James Mourey – Paulding
Brandan Herron – Delphos Jefferson
Second Team
Thad Ringwald – Spencerville
Dakota Bricker – Bluffton
Lupe Martinez – Paulding
Nick Woods – Columbus Grove
Jacob Painter – Crestview
Gavin Carter – Lincolnview
Matt Bowden – Bluffton
Tyler Shrider – Delphos Jefferson
Jayden Youtsey – Lincolnview
Brady Nolan – Spencerville
Honorable Mention
Reid Spencer – Allen East
Damon Blair – Spencerville
Seth Evans – Ada
Aaron Everhart – Ada
Brett Mahlie – Delphos Jefferson
Cameron Doster – Paulding
Zechariah Simerman – Crestview
Dylan Hicks – Crestview
Sam Myers – Lincolnview
Ben Ramirez – Columbus Grove
Brant Richardson – Crestview
Ryan Snyder – Allen East
