Crestview Elementary hosted the annual Kindergarten Recognition Program, entitled “Zooming to First Grade” this past Tuesday. Kindergarteners sang a number of musical selections and were presented with certificates signifying the completion of their kindergarten year. Art projects were also on display for parents and guests to view. Anyone who wishes to purchase a DVD of the program ($5 each) can do so by contacting the Crestview Elementary office at 419.749.9100, option 1. Shown are Crestview kindergarteners singing “She’ll be Coming Round the Mountain” during the program. (Crestview photo)