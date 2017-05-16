DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

CONVOY — The Crestview Local Board of Education covered a lot of ground in a nearly two-hour meeting that included a presentation and discussion on the district’s master site plan, a reception for retiring Food Service Supervisor Mary Strickler, and approval of a number of summer and supplemental contracts.

The board spent the most time looking at — and discussing — plans drawn up by architectural firm Garmann Miller & Associates that provide options for future district facilities projects.

In addition to more classroom space, the plans, presented by Brad Garmann, one of Garmann Miller’s founders and principals, the discussion also included the possibility of adding a lecture hall, such as those in the Van Wert and Lincolnview districts, or a new library.

The board plans to have a work session to discuss in further detail the plans and what the district might possibly look at funding. Cost of facility projects could be in the neighborhood of $2 million, according to Garmann, depending on what the board finally decides to do.

The board also heard a presentation from students Riley Saylor, Olivia Skelton, and Alyssa Taylor on a sophomore honors English book project they worked on.

Strickler, who is retiring after 30 years’ service in the district, was given a reception prior to the meeting, as well as a plaque honoring her service by Superintendent Mike Estes during the meeting.

The board also accepted the resignations of elementary paraprofessionals Sarah Crisp, after one year with the district, and Elizabeth Cunningham, after two years, and hired Matt Holden as a integrated science teacher, beginning the 2017-18 school year.

Also Monday, the board approved the following teachers and paraprofessionals to be used on an as-needed basis for summer elementary/high school intervention and education programs: Mary Kay Barnes, Deb Gehres, Holden, Karen O’Hagan, Becky Macki, Elizabeth Motycka, Steve Rickard, Zach Rosenbeck, Shawn Schuette, Jim Wharton, and Mimi Wreath.

Supplemental contracts approved include the following:

Greg Rickard and Owen Pugh, half-time athletic/assistant athletic directors; Jason Lozer, band director; Jeremy Best, boys’ head basketball coach and boys’ Mini Knights program coach; Dave Bowen, boys’ varsity assistant basketball coach; Mike Myers, junior varsity boys’ basketball coach; Tony Springer, freshman boys’ basketball coach; Frank Minnig, eighth-grade boys’ basketball coach; Dan Miller, seventh grade boys’ basketball coach; Tori Metzger, high school basketball cheerleading and cheer competition; Mimi Wreath, middle school basketball cheerleading; Danille Hitchcock, choral and musical director; Jeff Bagley, Tim Hurst, Chelsea Oren, Steven Rickard, Elizabeth Motycka, and Zach Rosenbeck, part-time sophomore class advisors; Erin Camenisch, Jennifer Croft, Nicole Kirkpatrick, Jason Lozer, and Jim Wharton, part-time junior class advisors; Jeff Bagley, head cross country coach; Randy Grandstaff, cross country assistant; Allison Reindel, middle school cross country coach; Ali Sawmiller, FCCLA advisor; Tom Riggenbach, Chris Roop, and Zach Rosenbeck, middle school football coaches; Mark Gregory, girls’ head basketball and girls’ Mini Knights coach; Kyle Hammons, girls’ junior varsity coach; Libby Motycka, eighth grade girls’ basketball coach; Kent McClure, seventh grade girls’ basketball coach; Jeremy Best, head golf coach; Tim Hurst, golf assistant; Tessa Underwood, government trip advisor; Doug Grooms, musical assistant director; Deanna Ray, National Honor Society advisor; Kristie McCormick and Ali Sawmiller, halftime prom/class advisors; Kristie McCormick, public relations; Sandy Grooms, high school and middle school Scholastic Bowl advisor; Mimi Wreath, Student Council advisor; Tammy Gregory, volleyball head coach; Kristy Bagley, volleyball assistant coach; Rachel Alvarez, junior varsity volleyball coach; Jared Owens, head football coach; Shawn Balliet, Matt Holden, James Lautzenheiser, Connor Massillo, and John Rosebrock, part-time junior varsity and freshman coaches; Chelsea Oren, eighth grade volleyball coach; James Lautzenheiser, eighth grade Washington, D.C., trip advisor; Kristie McCormick, yearbook adviser.

The board also approved the following volunteer coaches: Brian Brecht, football; Ray Etzler, boys’ basketball; and Meghan Lautzenheiser, girls’ basketball.

Caleb Bagley, Alison Macki, Katie McClure, Tyler Riggenbach, and Ethan Waddles were also approved as summer custodial help on an as-needed basis.

Also during Monday’s meeting, District Technology Coordinator Shane Leeth made a presentation on a new Dell laptop computer he was recommending the district purchase for student use in the coming school year, noting he had looked at a number of options and had created some student focus groups to look at student computer requirements.

Leeth also recommended that the district go with a three-year service agreement, rather than a four-year agreement, noting that the district had significantly more computer maintenance problems in that fourth year.

Principals’ and Estes’ reports mostly dealt with end of school activities, including graduation, which will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, May 27, in the high school gymnasium.

In other action, the board:

Authorized the following overnight trips: girls’ basketball team to Ashland on June 20; boys’ basketball to Teays Valley High School in Ashville June 23-24; volleyball team to Findlay July 14-15 and to Toledo July 21-22; cross country team to Elkhorn Valley Camp in Bergholz July 26-28; and an FFA officer retreat on May 30-31 in Logan.

Approved a list of graduates for the Class of 2017, contingent on completion of all requirements.

Approved band, choir, high school, and middle school handbooks for the 2017-18 school year.

Accepted, with thanks, the following donations: $1,000 from the Wren Community Chest for two senior scholarships and $200 from Beta Delta Chapter, Psi Iota Xi Inc., for Crestview elementary, middle school, and high school library needs.

Accepted the district five-year forecast as presented by Treasurer Ashley Whetzel.

Went into executive session to discuss personnel items, with no action taken following the session.

The next meeting of the Crestview Local Board of Education will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 15, in the district boardroom.