Wednesday, May. 24, 2017

Members of the Crestview track team were honored at their annual awards banquet Monday night. Athletes, along with their parents, met in the Crestview auditeria for refreshments and a ceremony in which track athletes were recognized for their accomplishments and honors. For the 2017 season, the coaching staff accredited a number of athletes with special awards. Special award winners include: Captain Awards: Katie Hughes, Tommi Andersen, Joel Germann, Dylan Sparks; Community Service Award: Eilzabeth Mitchener; Team Pride Award: Abigail Bagley; Coaches’ Awards: Rosa Muller-Guthof, Dylan Sparks, Tiffany Thompson, Luke Mefferd, Josiah Irwin; Top Scorers: Tyler White and Katie Hughes; MVP’s: Tyler White and Ragen Harting; Manager & Statistician Award: Matteson Watts and Emma Saylor. Pictured are the Crestview Special Award recipients. (photo submitted)

 

