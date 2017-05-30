Van Wert independent

CONVOY — This past Saturday evening, Crestview High School held its 57th annual baccalaureate and commencement exercises, with 70 seniors receiving their diplomas under the direction of Principal Mike Biro, who also spoke to the class during the event, which was held in the high school gymnasium.

Jeff Millay, pastor of Pleasant View Church, was the baccalaureate speaker, while Cora Millay, Caleb Bagley, and Tommi Andersen, top students of the Class of 2017, spoke during commencement exercises.

All three student speakers provided reminiscences of the class’s 13 years at Crestview, and also speculated on what may lie ahead for class members in the future.

Other speakers included Class President Griffen Waltmire, Student Council President Ford Tatum, and Crestview Local Board of Education President John Auld.

Outstanding senior awards were presented to Millay and Joel Germann.

The high school choir, under the direction of Danille Hancock, sang “I Plant You a Garden,” while the band played the processional and recessional, as well as the school “Alma Mater.”

Diplomas were presented to the 70 graduating seniors by Auld and fellow Crestview Local Board of Education members Lonnie Nedderman, Lori Bittner, Wes Skelton, and Andy Perrott.

The class president then led classmates in tossing their mortarboards to close out commencement exercises.