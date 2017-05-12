By Nick Henry

Crestview High School had its Fun Day on May 8 for grades 9-12. For the Fun Day, students had teams for Tug of War for both boys and girls. There was also a watermelon eating contest, along with a relay race, an egg toss, and balloon toss.

The winners of each competition earned points for their grade, and the class with the most points wins bragging rights for the year. Senior Braden Van Cleave said, “I enjoy Fun Day because it gives us a day to relax and have fun with our classmates one last time.”

The Crestview Middle School eighth-graders are in Washington, D.C., for their annual History trip. The eighth-graders will be in D.C. for the whole week and will learn about the history of Washington and the United States government. They will visit museums, Arlington National Cemetery, the White House, and many more attractions. Eighth grade history teacher Mr. Lautzenheiser plans the annual trip to Washington, D.C.

The varsity boys’ baseball team started its tournament on Wednesday with Lincolnview at home. The winner will face either Parkway and Upper Scioto Valley at the higher seeded team’s field. All games start at 5 p.m. during the district tournament. Senior Derek Biro said, “I have a good feeling about this year and what we could do in tournament.”

Go Knights!