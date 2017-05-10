SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

CONVOY – In a tournament match-up of Van Wert County rivals, the Crestview Knights defeated the Lincolnview Lancers 5-1, during Tuesday’s Division IV sectional semifinals.

After a scoreless first two innings, Lincolnview took a 1-0 lead in the third inning, on Jaden Youtsey’s RBI double that scored Brayden Evans.

“The first three innings we played pretty well,” Lincolnview head coach Eric Fishpaw said. “We were able to put some zeros up defensively.”

“As the game went on and we got behind, our approaches at the plate weren’t as good as the first three innings, leading to some strikeouts,” Fishpaw added.

Crestview (15-4) rallied with a pair runs in the bottom half of the third, and never relinquished the lead.

A single by Simerman in the fourth inning scored Brett Schumm, then Payton Knittle scored on a balk in the fifth. Derek Biro popped out to center field in the sixth, allowing Brant Richardson to score from third.

Biro finished with two doubles and an RBI, and Knittle finished with two singles. Knittle was pressed into duty early, after Dylan Hicks was hit in the face during a bunt attempt. He was taken to Van Wert County Hospital.

Rolsten had a double, a single and one RBI and earned the pitching win, allowing one run on two hits, while striking out eight and walking one.

“I’m proud of our kids fight and resiliency after going down one, to keep working through adversity,” Crestview head coach Jim Wharton said. “We received great production throughout our lineup, which is key to advancing to the next round.”

Crestview will host Parkway Friday, with the winner claiming the sectional championship and advancing to next week’s Coldwater district.

Lincolnview (8-15) will play at New Knoxville today.

Box score:

Lincolnview 001 000 0 – 1

Crestview 002 111 x – 5