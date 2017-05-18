SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

ELIDA — On paper, two teams eyeing a softball district championship share some similarities, including impressive postseason wins.

Defending Division IV state champion Crestview (13-11) and Antwerp (13-6) will square off in Friday’s 5 p.m. district championship game at Elida Middle School.

After enjoying an opening round bye, No. 3 seed Crestview has posted back-to-back shutouts, defeating Lincolnview 10-0 in the sectional title game, then earning a 2-0 victory over No. 9 seed Hicksville in the district semifinals. The Lady Aces previously knocked off top-seeded Wayne Trace 2-1.

No. 2 seed Antwerp also had a first round bye, then defeated Holgate 8-0 to win a sectional championship, before defeating seventh-seeded Continental 6-1 in the district semifinals.

Crestview head coach Carl Etzler believes his team is playing good softball at the right time of the season.

“We are starting to play solid defense on the infield, and our outfield play is getting better,” Etzler explained. “We are becoming more consistent with our pitching. Both Victoria Lichtensteiger and Avery McCoy are doing a nice job getting ahead in the count.”

“We are starting to get better offensive production throughout the lineup, from top to bottom,” Etzler added.

The Lady Knights are led by first team all-NWC Sydney Bowen’s .459 batting average, followed by Kristen Etzler (.378, second team all-NWC), and Codi Miller (.374, honorable mention all-NWC).

Like Crestview, the Lady Archers are playing well at this point in the season.

“Our defense is playing hard, and they are focused,” Antwerp head coach Krista Ordway said. “Our team has a lot of confidence in Carlie (Haines) on the mound. Our hitting is coming along, and everyone is locking in on good pitches and being disciplined at the plate.”

Etzler said his players understand they can’t overlook Antwerp.

“We know they are a good solid team, and have outstanding pitching,” Etzler said. “They have experience in close, tight games. We will have to execute both offensively and defensively.”

“I’m sure pitching will be a factor in Friday’s game,” Ordway said. “We just need to come and play our game and stay focused on what we have to do.”

The winner of the district championship game will head to next Wednesday’s Division IV regional semifinal in at The Marathon Diamonds in Findlay, and will play Gibsonburg (No. 1 in the state) or No. 9 Old Fort.