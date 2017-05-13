Submitted information

The Buckeye Insurance Professionals, a chapter of the International Association of Insurance Professionals (IAIP), recently donated $400 to the “No Child Sleeps Unprotected” Van Wert County Smoke Detector Program.

Started in 2014 by the fire chiefs in Van Wert County, the program has distributed over 4,450 smoke detectors to students in grades K-9 in Van Wert County. Each year there have been fire incidents where one of these detectors did alert a family to a fire in their home.

In 2016, 351 kindergarten students from Crestview, Delphos Jefferson, Delphos St. John’s, Lincolnview, Parkway, Spencerville, St. Mary’s Catholic Elementary, Van Wert, and Wayne Trace who reside in Van Wert County received detectors through the program.

The smoke detectors have a 10-year battery life and are purchased through Van Wert Fire Equipment and the assistance of owner Jenni Bowen, who has been an ardent support of the program.

The program has also teamed with the Red cross for installation of the detectors for those that cannot do it themselves.

The annual need for the program is $5,000. Anyone interested in donating to the County Smoke Detector Fund can contact the Van Wert Fire Department or Van Wert County Foundation.

For more information, contact any of the county fire chiefs: Convoy Fire Chief Gary Kreischer, Middle Point Fire Chief Craig King, Ohio City Fire Chief Brandon Bowen, Scott Fire Chief Jay Klopfenstein, Van Wert Fire Chief Jon Jones, Wren Fire Chief Mike Marchek or EMS Chief Jackie Brandt, and Willshire Fire Chief Dwight Sheets.