SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

Van Wert was outhit 10-4 by Delphos St. John’s, but the Cougars managed to edge the Blue Jays 2-1 on Monday.

It was the third time the two teams played this season, with Van Wert winning two of those contests.

The winning run came in the bottom of the sixth inning, when Hayden Maples hit into a fielder’s choice, scoring Mason Carr from third.

The Blue Jays took a 1-0 lead in the second inning, when Buddy Jackson scored on a sacrifice fly by Josh Warnecke.

The Cougars tied the game in the fourth. Mason Carr opened the inning with a walk, then advanced to second on a wild pitch. After that, Carr scored on Nathan Temple’s line drive single to center field.

Holden Willingham pitched 5.2 innings, and gave up one run on nine hits, while striking out one. Caleb Fetzer came in and pitched the remaining 1.1 innings and was given credit for the win, after allowing one hit and fanning one.

Van Wert (16-7) will begin Division II sectional tournament play at home on Wednesday, against Bryan.