SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

Despite a superb pitching performance by Caleb Fetzer, the fifth-seeded Van Wert Cougars fell to No. 8 seed Bryan 1-0 in yesterday’s Division II sectional semifinal game at Smiley Park.

Fetzer scattered seven hits over seven innings, and walked just one. Bryan starter Christian Pool went 6 1/3 innings, and allowed just three hits, while striking out seven and walking two.

Ethan Langham pitched the remaining 2/3 of an inning for the Golden Bears, and struck out one.

The game’s lone run was scored in the top of the third inning, when an RBI single by Bryan’s Luke Nye scored Sam Culler.

Van Wert’s best inning was the fourth, when Hayden Maples singled, then advanced to third on a double by Jonathon Lee. The only other hit for the Cougars came in the bottom of the seventh, a single by Jake Lautzenheiser.

“It was a good high school baseball game,” Van Wert head coach Charlie Witten said. “Caleb Fetzer threw his best game of the year.”

“Bryan’s defense was the difference in the game, Witten added. “Their second baseman made a diving play with two outs in the fourth inning to prevent one and possibly two runs from scoring. That was the only major threat we could mount offensively.”

The win by Bryan (13-9) means the Golden Bears will play for the sectional title tomorrow at Maumee. The Panthers defeated Toledo Central Catholic 6-3 to advance to the sectional championship game.

Van Wert’s tournament season is over, but the Cougars (16-8) have two games left on the regular season schedule. Van Wert will resume an April 10 non-conference game at Fairview on Monday. When play was stopped by rain in the fourth inning, the Cougars held a 3-1 lead. The season will come to a close Tuesday at Coldwater.

Box score

Bryan 001 000 0 – 1

Van Wert 000 000 0 – 0