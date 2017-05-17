SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

COLDWATER — An RBI single by Coldwater’s Dylan Thobe in the bottom of the eighth inning gave the Coldwater Cavaliers a 5-4 victory over Van Wert on Tuesday.

The winning run came after the Cougars scored a pair of runs in the top of the seventh to tie the game at four. A two out single by Nathan Temple scored Nick Gutierrez, who doubled to open the inning. Caleb Fetzer later scored on an error.

Fetzer opened the game with a two out solo home run to left field.

Coldwater (No. 8 in Division III) responded with three runs in the bottom half of the first inning, then added another run in the third to stretch the advantage to 4-1.

Van Wert trimmed the deficit in half in the fourth inning, when Jonathon Lee reached first base on an error, stole second, then scored on a single by Holden Willingham.

Fetzer pitched seven innings, and allowed seven hits, struck out six and walked one.

The game was the season finale for Van Wert, as the Cougars finished 17-9.

“Overall, I thought we had a good season,” Van Wert head coach Charlie Witten said. “For as little offense as we could muster throughout the season, it seemed like every game we played came down to a lot of little things.”

“17 wins is second most in school history, behind the 20 win season several of these guys were a part of in 2015, so I am extremely proud of this group of guys for that accomplishment,” Witten added.

Box score:

Van Wert 100 100 20 — 4

Coldwater 301 000 01 — 5