Outdoor conditions were hardly ideal for tennis, but despite the cold and wind, the Van Wert Cougars closed out their regular season in convincing fashion on Tuesday, with a 5-0 victory over Western Buckeye League opponent Bath.

At first singles, Michael Etter defeated Jared Deitsch 6-0, 6-1, and at second singles, Gabe Rollins quickly topped Bath’s Marshall Craig 6-0, 6-0.

Ryan Keber easily won his match at third singles by defeating Austin Stahr 6-1, 6-0.

The first doubles team of Spencer Teman and Kannen Wannemacher beat Bath’s Caden Schmidt and Gabe Nieber 6-3, 6-3.

Van Wert’s second doubles team of Zane Fast and Michael Hellman also won 6-3, 6-3 over Hayden Boughan and Andrew Cook.

The Cougars closed the regular season 7-4 (6-3 WBL).

Van Wert will compete in first day of the Western Buckeye League tournament tomorrow at the Westwood Tennis and Fitness Center. The opening day of competition is being moved indoors, due to tomorrow’s rainy forecast.

The WBL tournament will continue Saturday at UNOH.