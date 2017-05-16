Van Wert independent sports

SHERWOOD — The Van Wert Cougars knocked off state ranked Fairview 6-3, in a game that began April 10, and was completed yesterday.

The Cougars led the Apaches (No. 6 in Division III) 3-1, when played resumed in the fourth inning.

Neither team scored in the fourth, but the Cougars plated three runs in the fifth inning. Nick Gutierrez opened with a double, followed by a single by Caleb Fetzer. A subsequent single by Nathan Temple scored Gutierrez, then Fetzer crossed home plate on an error to increase Van Wert’s lead to 5-1. The final run came, when Temple scored on a wild pitch.

Fairview scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh, but could draw no closer.

Lawson Blackmore pitched four innings of no-hit ball, and was given credit for the win. He struck out two, and walked five.

The Cougars (17-8) will close their season today at Coldwater (No. 8 in Division III).