SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

LIMA – It was a tough day for the Van Wert Cougars, during the opening round of the Western Buckeye League tennis tournament. Due to inclement weather conditions, yesterday’s portion of the two-day tournament was played indoors, at the Westwood Tennis and Fitness Center.

At third singles, Ryan Keber posted Van Wert’s lone victory of the day, by defeating Paul Fohrmann of Wapakoneta, 6-2, 6-0. Keber’s next opponent will be Celina’s Drew Rosengarten. The two will square off in tomorrow’s semifinals.

At first singles, Van Wert’s Michael Etter lost his opening round match to Kenton’s Kyle Goodin, 6-2, 6-2, and at second singles, Gabe Rollins fell to Ottawa-Glandorf’s Craig Recker 7-6, 6-2.

The first doubles duo of Spencer Teman and Kannen Wannemacher lost a tough match to St. Mary’s Memorial’s CJ Vanderhorst and Howie Spencer, 6-3, 5-7, 6-4.

At second doubles, Van Wert’s Zane Fast and Michael Hellman were defeated by Shawnee’s Harsha Battula and Mitchell Shirk 6-4, 6-4.

Etter, Rollins, Teman/Wannemacher, and Fast/Hellman will compete in tomorrow’s consolation brackets, with play scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. at UNOH.