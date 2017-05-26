Van Wert independent sports

PIQUA — Van Wert sophomores Tabatha Saam and Austin Clay are bound for the Division II 2017 State Track and Field Tournament.

The two qualified, during yesterday’s regionals at Piqua High School.

Saam advanced by placing fourth in the shot put with a toss of 37-00.50, while Clay qualified for the state tournament with a discus throw of 142-01, which was good for fourth place.

Van Wert’s 4 x 800 meter relay team of Cassidy Meyers, Jerica Huebner, Julia Springer and Nicole Clay narrowly missed advancement to next week, with a time of 10:18.19.

The 4 x 200, and 4 x 400 meter relay teams of Meyers, Clay, Caylee Phillips and Braun qualified for tomorrow’s finals, with times of 1:49.88 and 4:13.97.

On the boys side, Brandon Hernandez moved on to the finals in the 300 meter hurdles by finishing fourth in yesterday’s preliminaries, with a time of 41.46.

Remaining preliminaries and finals will begin at 11 a.m. tomorrow at Piqua, and the state tournament will be held June 2 and 3 at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium at Ohio State University.