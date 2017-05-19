Submitted information

On Friday, May 26, the Van Wert Area Community Concert Band will present a free concert in the band shell of Fountain Park in Van Wert, starting at 7 p.m.

Music performed during the concert will include patriotic selections intended to reflect, revitalize, and rekindle the pride that each American has as citizens of the best country in the world: the United States of America. A few of these selections are, “Civil War Suite”, “King Cotton March” by John Philip Sousa, “Georgia On My Mind”, and “Sea of Tranquility”. Area military personnel and veterans will also be honored with a “Salute to America’s Finest”.

A food stand will be available beginning at 5:30 that evening, provided by the local chapter of Order of Eastern Star, so come early and enjoy a meal. Bring a coat, it may be cool. In the event of inclement weather, listen to the local radio station or visit the Van Wert Area Community Concert Band Facebook page.

The band, directed by Richard Sherrick, includes members from Van Wert, Elgin, Delphos, Convoy, Chattanooga, Middle Point, Spencerville, and Rockford for this special concert.