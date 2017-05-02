Clinic sets open house at new location
Submitted information
Family Health Care of Northwest Ohio invites area residents to an open house being held 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, May 3, to celebrate the clinic’s move from its South Washington Street location to the former Derry Drugs building at 1191 Westwood Drive.
Family Health Care now offers both dental and medical services from its Westwood Drive location. Refreshments will be served during the open house.
POSTED: 05/02/17 at 7:15 am. FILED UNDER: News