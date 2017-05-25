DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

A Van Wert man will serve more than two years in prison after being sentenced Wednesday in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

Shaquielle Moore, 25, was sentenced to 30 months in prison by Judge Martin Burchfield, who also gave him credit for 64 days already served. He was charged with domestic violence, a felony of the third degree.

Moore changed his plea to guilty on April 12 in Common Pleas Court. In exchange for his plea, a second count of witness intimidation, also a felony of the third degree, was dismissed.

Four other people appeared in court Wednesday for hearings on criminal charges. Those include three people accused of probation violation and a fourth person on a bond violation hearing.

Bobby Burnett, 22, of Van Wert, admitted violating his probation by testing positive for methamphetamines. He was sentenced to three years of community control under the same conditions as his previous sentenced, with the added requirement that he serve 60 days in jail.

Burnett was originally given five years of community control on March 30, 2016, on a charge of trespass in a habitation, a felony of the fourth degree.

Derrick Bennett, 28, of Grover Hill, admitting violating his probation by having a positive drug test. He was given 90 days in jail.

Bennett was originally sentenced to five years of community control on November 16, 2016, on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, including up to six months in the Western Ohio Regional Treatment and Habilitation (WORTH) Center in Lima.

Kyle Goodwin, 28, of Van Wert, denied violating his probation by being terminated from the WORTH Center in Lima before successful completion of that program. A hearing has been set for 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 30.

After at first refusing to go to the WORTH Center, Goodwin was sentenced to up to six months in the Lima substance treatment center on April 19. Judge Burchfield also gave him 30 days in jail at the time.

Robert Taylor, 53, of Van Wert, admitted violating his personal surety bond by testing positive for methamphetamines. A new bond was set at $25,000 cash or commercial surety.