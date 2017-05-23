DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Although the vote remained split, Van Wert City Council approved legislation to combine the city and county Revolving Loan Fund operations during its meeting Monday in Council Chambers.

Four Council members, Fred Fisher, Bill Marshall, Joi Mergy, and Jon Tomlinson, voted for the measure, while Councilmen Ken Markward, Warren Straley, and Steve Trittschuh were opposed.

Prior to the vote, City Auditor Martha Balyeat again stated her opposition to the measure, mostly because of her contention that the city would give up control of its RLF fund permanently if it was merged with the county RLF program.

Other legislative action Monday included the introduction of four measures that would change City Council rules to purportedly streamline City Council meetings and avoid excessive committee meetings. The ordinances were also read for the first time later in the meeting.

Council also approved on first and final reading a resolution approving $21,000 in financial support to Van Wert County Regional Airport for the coming year. The measure passed 6-0, with First Ward Councilman Fred Fisher, a member of the Airport Authority, abstaining.

A then-and-now certificate for $4,100 requested by Balyeat was also approved by Council members.

During his report, Mayor Jerry Mazur thanked Safety-Service Director Jay Fleming for his work in quickly completing contract negotiations with two of the city’s unions and said he was also pleased at the announcement by Van Wert County Hospital that it was building a new ambulatory clinic in the Towne Center retail development.

He also noted that Liberty Mobility is offering $1,000 in free rides during May to local residents age 60 or over. Those interested can call 844.745.2347.

Fleming acknowledged problems during the first brush pick-up of the year last week, and noted a change in how brush will be collected during the next brush pick-up to be held June 26-30.

To cut down on the number of calls from residents complaining they were missed during the first brush collection, city workers will collect only in First Ward on June 26, Second Ward on June 27, Third Ward on June 28, and Fourth Ward on June 29, with the final day slated for residences workers could not get to earlier in the week.

Also Monday, Marshall, who chairs the Health, Service and Safety Committee, said he, City Engineering Supervisor Bill Lawson, and Law Director John Hatcher were working on legislation that would deal with city properties that have been “egregious” violators of the city’s junk/trash/weeds ordinances.

Prior to the regular Council meeting, the Judiciary & Annexation Committee met to discuss the possibility of requiring that cat owners register their pets, and be responsible for anything done by their cats if allowed to roam off their property.

The next meeting of Van Wert City Council will be Monday, June 12, starting at 7:30 p.m., in Council Chambers on the second floor of the Municipal Building, 515 E. Main St.