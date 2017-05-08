Submitted information

The boards of the three nonprofit corporations that constitute Community Health Professionals Inc. will each be in session for the organization’s annual meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, May 15, at 1159 Westwood Drive in Van Wert.

Community Health Professionals Inc. includes visiting nurses; hospice and inpatient hospice programs; Private Duty Services Inc. and VNA Comprehensive Services Inc., which encompass private duty home care, adult day care, and grant programs.

The public can meet with the board of any or all corporations. For more information, call 419.238.9223.