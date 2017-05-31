Submitted information

Central Insurance Companies were recently awarded the prestigious Best Practices Award of Excellence from the Independent Insurance Agents and Brokers of America (IIABA or the Big “I”). This is the 10th consecutive year the company has received this award.

The award recognizes those companies that have made imaginative, outstanding, and unique contributions in advocating Best Practices philosophies that enhance the independent agency system. The Big “I” Best Practices Program provides performance benchmarks and business strategies that serve as a guide to improving agency performance. Central was one of only three carriers nationwide to receive the award.

Central has long been a supporter of the Best Practices program, sharing Best Practices concepts with its agents through education and business consulting, its website, and monthly agency newsletters.

Central’s Vibrant Personal Lines Program, in consultation with Reagan Consulting Inc., uses Best Practices studies to educate agencies on developing and growing their personal lines books of business. Throughout the years, the response has been very positive and the program has proven to be beneficial to both Central and participating agencies.

“Since 2005, through numerous company-wide and online initiatives, Central Insurance Companies, a Trusted Choice® company, promotes the philosophies of the Best Practices through agent education and countless innovative efforts,” said Robert Rusbuldt, Big “I” president/CEO. “We applaud Central’s long-standing dedication and leadership.”

Central Mutual Insurance Company was founded in 1876, and has evolved into the Central Insurance Companies, a successful property and casualty group providing insurance for more than 350,000 automobiles, homes, and businesses in 20 states. Central is based in Van Wert and operates regional offices in Boston, Atlanta, Dallas, and Van Wert. The Central group of companies has combined assets of over $1 billion. Central’s A.M. Best rating is A (Excellent).