CARF International announced that Westwood Behavioral Health Center, Inc. has been accredited for a period of three years for the following programs:

Case Management/Services Coordination: Integrated: AOD/MH (Adults)

Case Management/Services Coordination: Integrated: AOD/MH (Children and Adolescents)

Outpatient Treatment: Integrated: AOD/MH (Adults)

Outpatient Treatment: Integrated: AOD/MH (Children and Adolescents)

The latest accreditation is the fifth consecutive three-year accreditation the international accrediting body, CARF, has given to Westwood Behavioral Health Center Inc.

This accreditation decision represents the highest level of accreditation that can be given to an organization and shows the organization’s substantial conformance to the CARF standards. An organization receiving a three-year accreditation has put itself through a rigorous peer review process, demonstrating to a team of surveyors during an on-site visit its commitment to offering programs and services that are measurable, accountable, and of the highest quality.

Westwood Behavioral Health Center Inc. is a private not-for-profit organization with offices located at 1158 Westwood Drive in Van Wert, 501 McDonald Pike in Paulding, and 150 N. Jefferson St., Suite 2, in Delphos.

Westwood has been providing mental health and substance abuse services in Van Wert County since 1976, expanding to Paulding County in 2007 and the city of Delphos in 2015.

CARF is an independent, nonprofit accrediting body whose mission is to promote the quality, value, and optimal outcomes of services through a consultative accreditation process and continuous improvement services that center on enhancing the lives of the persons served.

Founded in 1966 as the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities, and now known as CARF International, the accrediting body establishes consumer-focused standards to help organizations measure and improve the quality of their programs and services.

For more information about the accreditation process, visit the CARF website at www.carf.org.

For additional information, contact Westwood Behavioral Health Center Inc. at 419.238.3434.