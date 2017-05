Submitted information

Members of the Van Wert Cougars baseball team will hold a car wash at Lee Kinstle GM Sales and Service, 650 W. Ervin Road, Saturday, May 27 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Donations will be accepted, and the car wash will be held rain or shine.

Donations can also be sent to head coach Charlie Witten at Van Wert High School, 10708 St Rt 118, Van Wert, OH 45891.